Spectators wowed by the story and stage set-up for Uncle Ebo's 'I slept with your wife'

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patrons have given high ratings to the latest stage play by Roverman Productions, which premiered on June 25th and 26th at the National Theatre.



'I Slept With Your Wife' is a rib-cracking play written by Uncle Ebo Whyte. The first show witnessed a massive turnout, with patrons expressing satisfaction with the entire production.



Also, credit went out to the stage designer, Prince Kojo Hilton, for pulling off an aeroplane setting at the National Theatre.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the show, a female spectator who was thrilled by the performance had this to say:



"It was interesting, I had a very good time...the main advice was just to be honest with anyone in your life because you never know when all this will end. It is important to maintain honesty in your relationships."



Another male spectator who was blown away by the stage design had this to say: "It was a very good show. The set-up was new and very innovative."



A third added: "I enjoyed that play, no two ways about that. I was even dancing in my seat, all those at home should make it a point to attend this show because it will help you destress, mingle with other people and be youthful."



'I slept with your wife' comes back again on July 2nd and 3rd at 4 pm and 8 pm each day at the same venue.



About the play



Yonkopa is planning to have an incredible time in Tamale with his side chick, Naa. Just as they board the flight, Naa discovers that a man she helped destroy is also on the plane. To make matters worse, Yonkopa’s wife shows up on the plane before it takes off.



What happens is the craziest flight ever, with drama, turbulence and faulty engines.



I slept with your wife asks "what'll you do just before you die".



Watch the videos below:







