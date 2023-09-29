Special Prosecutor is being haunted by people in government, accountability is lost in Ghana- OB Amponsah cries out

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023

Ghanaian stand-up comedian OB Amponsah has lamented the menace of corruption in the country in the midst of the economic challenges Ghanaians are struggling with, blaming it on a lack of accountability.



He alleged that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, who is supposed to hold culpable persons accountable, is not functioning effectively because some government officials are haunting him.



The comedian expressed his disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his inability to deal with corruption, as he promised that he would use the 'Anas principle' to combat corruption in the country.



Speaking in an interview with 3fm, which GhanaWeb monitored on Thursday, September 28, 2023, OB Amponsah bemoaned why some persons who have allegedly ‘scammed’ people have not been held accountable.



“Nobody's accountable in this country. We have people who have scammed people working freely now, so accountability is lost even in Ghana.



"The people who are appointed to prosecute others are being haunted by their own people. The Special Prosecutor doing his job is now being haunted by people in the same government. So I think accountability is lost,” he said.



The comedian chided President Akufo-Addo for failing to apply the Anas method in fighting corruption and accused him of messing up Anas’s brand.



“In fact, the President [Akufo-Addo] actually campaigned on using the 'Anas method.' You remember he said that we use the Anas method to fight corruption and all that. But when this party [NPP] came into power, the Anas whole brand is messed up. Now Anas's face is revealed; he is not anonymous anymore. So I feel accountability is very important,” said OB Amponsah.



