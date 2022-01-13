Speaking against pastors attracts leprosy - Pastor Oyedepo

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Nigeria's renowned clergyman and leader of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has stated that God can cause sickness to strike any man who speaks against his apostles sent to preach the good news.



In his latest revelation, Bishop Oyedepo disclosed that any man or woman who speaks ill or levels false allegations against true men of God and the church of Christ can be leprous.



Speaking at the Leadership Empowerment Summit at the church’s headquarters in Ogun State, he noted that it is dangerous to use hurt words on preachers.



He added that many men who turned deaf ears to this warning have been stricken with leprosy.



Bishop Oyedepo stated: “Beware of speaking hurt against the Ministry you claim to be part of advancing, it’s a risk. Beware of speaking hurt against a prophet you claim to believe. It is dangerous. It can make a man leprous. It is dangerous. We don’t have the data of how many victims may have come from this warning, but I know quite some would have been victims.''



Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has noted that he will not seize to criticize pastors whose behaviour does not conform to the teachings of the gospel.



He indicated the warning would not deter him from calling out 'fake' preachers.



An Instagram post by Basketmouth read: "This news dey make me laugh cos I'm so guilty of this. Did it again 7 times yesterday and 15 times already today, and I know I have 50 more to go today."



