Speak with wisdom if you want to be respected – O.B Nartey fires Mr Logic

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Controversial Radio presenter O.B Nartey has heavily chastised dancehall manager/songwriter Mr Logic for his overcritical judgemental opinion about the awards Diana Hamilton won.



Recently, Mr Logic has been critical of Diana Hamilton after winning top music awards, both in Ghana and abroad. According to him, a gospel artist or a Christian act should never receive nominations in any competitive awards scheme. Mr Logic also claimed that all the awards in Ghana have been very replicative by rewarding Diana as the ultimate winner.



Reacting to the above claim on Anigye Mmere on Onua FM with James Clarke, the gospel presenter who doubles as a gospel advocate, OB Nartey said Mr Logic’s subsequent comments sound very juvenile to him.



“Let me state categorically, unreservedly without any fear or favour that, Mr Logic’s comments come as a juvenile one to us. Sometimes when I hear him speak on this issue, I take it as a baby’s cry. Because he has no fact, no evidence, and he just speaks into the air.



“And for me, I don’t work with some of these conversations most often, and he knows about that. I put him aside. I don’t fix him into my conversations if it is a serious matter,” O.B Nartey fumed.



O.B Nartey further claimed Mr Logic has not provided any substantial claim nor factual analysis on why Diana Hamilton shouldn’t have won the three awards.



“If you are an astute industry player, you need to speak wisdom. I am not saying he lacks wisdom. All I am saying is, as a gatekeeper of this industry, you should speak with wisdom, and spice up their conversations with knowledge,” O.B added.



