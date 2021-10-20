Speak up if your virginity is broken forcefully – Sex coach to young girls

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised ladies who have their virginity broken forcefully either by a close relative or someone they do not know personally, to report the issue and seek help.



Talking to Adwen the Love Doctor on Ghana’s favorite adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which is aired on eTV Ghana, she noted that breaking of a woman’s virginity is something that is very delicate and the experience, whether good or bad, lingers on the lady’s mind forever.



She advised that, “If your virginity is broken by forceful means and you realize it will have an effect on you, seek psychological advice. Speak up so that it doesn’t have that effect on your mental health or sex life in the future”.



She further urged ladies to be mindful of the man they allow to have that privilege when they decide to have their virginity broken. According to her, it was difficult in the past to come out with such issues but now, things have changed, therefore, women need to speak up so that they can be given the help that they need.



Also on the part of the men, Dzifa counseled, “When you’re breaking a lady’s virginity, take your time because that is a very delicate and important thing which can affect her life in the long run”.



She also advised mothers to take extra good care of themselves because no one can or will take care of their children like they do if they pass away and leave their children at a young age.