Sparqlyn of Dunsin fame expresses his disappointment in awards schemes in Ghana

Music of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Talented Ghanaian musician, Sparqlyn, who is known in private life as Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh has hit hard at the organizers of various music awards in Ghana.



The former member of the music group Dunsin is not happy with the manner their erstwhile very vibrant music group has been overlooked with regards to awards all the years.



In an interaction, he questioned why it has been difficult for the various awards schemes in Ghana to at least take a look at the work they did when they were a group and honour them.



Sparqlyn listed their songs like ‘Oyeadieye’, ‘Kwansema’, Fefeefe and the other ones which were all street anthems when they were released to buttress his point.



The ‘Your Body’ crooner went further to state that all these songs they released more than a decade ago are enjoying a lot of airplay even as of now, which goes to show that they deserve some honour.



He emphasized that it is not too late for at least one of these recognized award schemes to do the needful and honour the group which is now defunct.



As it stands now, Sparqlyn is working as a solo artist while his former group members have also rebranded to become Evergriin.



Even though they are separated and working tirelessly on their separate projects, Sparqlyn believes firmly that cannot be a barrier.



In the year 2009, the song ‘Oyeadieye’ performed by Dunsin was nominated for the Hiplife Song of the Year by the Ghana Music Awards.



The group had a triple nomination with the music video for their song ‘Oyeadieye’ at the 2010 edition of the 4syte TV Music Video Awards. They were nominated for the Best Group of the Year, Choreography of the Year, and the Best Storyline of the Year.



After the release of their song ‘Fefeefe’ in the year 2016, Dunsin was nominated at the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards for the Best Group of the Year category.