Spanky Beatz tells why he put music on hold to make beats

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian musician and song producer, Spanky Beatz has disclosed why he stopped producing music to make beats.



He noted that, he was an artiste from high school before venturing into beat making but growing up he always had an interest in making beats hence his decision to pursue it.



Talking about what brought about his interest in beats making for him to put music aside he told Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, “I was still a student while trying to make my own songs, but I did not have enough except what I use as transportation to the studio and back”.



According to him, he realized making music was expensive and time-consuming and also considering how producers were always stressing him he just decided to also start making beats.



“So I just went on the Internet to search for software that make beats and I came across one and I started with that”.



He furthered that, it was from there his producing career started as he made his first beat from that software and later, “I sent it to my friend who was also a music producer, Togo who gave me some positive feedback and since then, I have always had so much fun making beats”.



“I sometimes just make beats and dance to them when I am alone in my room” he revealed.



Spanky Beatz also shared that, beat making has however taken him further and made him gain more recognition than music but, “I am now trying to come out again as a musician so people get to see the other side of me” he said.