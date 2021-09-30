South Africans are more into amapiano music - Sefa

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

South Africans see Davido as a “normal” artiste unlike in Ghana where he is received with so much euphoria and ecstasy, Ghanaian artiste Sefa has observed.



The vocally skilled female afrobeat artiste told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Thursday, 30 September 2021 in an interview that she while in South Africa recently, she had the opportunity to perform at a show where Davido also performed and was “surprised” at the “normal” response the Nigerian artiste got from the crowd relative to the euphoria that comes with his performances in Ghana.



Sefa said: “Davido and Focalistic had a show in South Africa at which I also performed”.



“South Africans are more into amapiano, so, they played amapiano songs throughout; no Ghanaian or Nigerian songs were played there,” she said.



“And do you know the surprising part? The surprising part is that even when Davido came on stage, people were singing and everything but it wasn’t with the kind of euphoria you would normally witness from his fans in Ghana when he performs here”.



“He just had a normal reception in South Africa without that kind of euphoria. That’s the funny thing”, she told Nana Romeo.



South Africans, she observed, “really appreciate their music – amapiano. They take it like it’s the World Cup.”