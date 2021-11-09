Sound engineers play vital roles in Ghana's music growth - DatBeatGod

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian beat-maker Nana Kwaku Ohemeng Oware popularly known in showbiz as "DatbeatGod" has stressed the vital role played by sound engineers in thriving Ghanaian music especially on the international music market.



According to "DatbeatGod" who has produced numerous hit songs, the role of sound engineers was often downplayed despite the hard work they put in churning out good rhythms for music artistes.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, "DatbeatGod" said beat makers must give the maximum best to take Ghanaian music to greater heights.

"Sound engineers are mostly in control of the final output of every tune that comes out because they translate the artiste's lyrics into sounds that would be appealing to the ears.



"So, if we don't give our maximum best, many artistes won't capture the world. The sound of every song is the very first music lovers encounter as they often fall in love with the rhythm regardless of the language.



"So, I think my fellow sound engineers have to perfect the act and learn more as we strive to take Ghana's music to the next level."



He remained hopeful that their effort in the music industry would be better appreciated as Ghana's music steadily progresses.



Noticeable songs produced by "DatbeatGod" including Kidi's "Adiepena”, Krymi’s "Dede", Mr. Drew's "Fo", among many others.