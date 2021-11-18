Sony music officially welcomes Mayorkun after he quit Davido’s DMW

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Months after speculations about Mayorkun’s new deal with Sony Music, the UK arm of the global music company has confirmed officially welcomed the former DMW superstar.



The music company, in a tweet, endorsed Mayorkun’s addition, and the ‘Eleko’ crooner responded to corroborate his new deal with Columbia Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music.



"Welcome to the Sony Music family, @IamMayorKun,” Sony Music UK shared alongside a picture of Mayorkun posing beside Columbia records logo.



Mayorkun, in another tweet, shared beautiful images of himself exchanging pleasantries with his new executives. “Family @ColumbiaUK,” he captioned the photos.



Earlier this month, Mayorkun released his sophomore album titled ‘Back In Office’ via Sony Music Entertainment / Columbia Records UK. The album is a twelve-track LP featuring both his 2021 singles, ‘Let Me Know’ and ‘Back In Office’.



