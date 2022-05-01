Sonnie Badu stirs up thousands of worshippers at Ivory Coast amidst heavy rains

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: Sista Ginna

Ivory Coast’s most anticipated concert with Dr. Sonnie Badu at Abidjan recorded an outstanding number of believers who were geared for an encounter. The night which started off with clear weather suddenly gave birth to heavy rains some few minutes after Sonnie Badu mounted the platform.



Organisers of the event might have skipped a heartbeat due to the distortion by the rain but to the amazement of everyone, Sonnie Badu and his team demonstrated their resilience and unflinching desire to worship as well as make the anticipated event a success.



Dr. Sonnie Badu who has earned the nickname "Rain Man” over time has experienced quite a number of rainfall during his concerts led patrons to a thrilling concert which saw worshippers carrying their chairs as a shield to show their willingness to worship amidst the heavy rains. News reaching us indicates a breakdown of 3 keyboards coupled with other technical challenges yet the determined Badu and his team matched the rain boot for boot.



The success of the event has dominated news headlines in the Ivory Coast and other continents due to the intensity of the encounter. This will certainly go down in the history books of the Ivory Coast as one of the biggest and most successful events for a long time.