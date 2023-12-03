Sonnie Badu should be credited for enlightening gospel musicians on branding – Arnold

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Entertainment Pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has asked Gospel musicians to give credit to Sonnie Badu for enlightening them on branding and the business side of their work.



He says before Sonnie Badu came to the gospel scene, gospel musicians had no idea they needed branding and could run their talent as a business to put food on their table.



Arnold Asamoah believes that Sonnie Badu’s insistence on things being done right paved the way for other colleagues to also learn about the business side of the gospel.



“If we will be truthful and if the gospel industry will be truthful before Sonnie came into the terrain, the issue about branding, business, and the ability for gospel artistes to negotiate did not exist. Sonnie Badu came to enlighten us and after that, you can see that gospel artistes are particular about branding," he stated.



He continued, "Now you see Joe Mettle, MOG, and Diana Hamilton and you see the level of branding and the business attachment to their brand, this man paved the way. Before him, there was no regard for the gospel musician. Shatta Wale opened the eyes of the Ghanaian artiste to business and in the Gospel Industry, it is Sonnie Badu. Now Gospel artistes can rub shoulders on the negotiation table with circular artistes and this is because of him but because of hypocrisy, they will not give credit where is it due.”