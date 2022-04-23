Sonnie Badu’s arm tattoo causes a stir

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Sonnie Badu trends on social media again



A picture of Sonnie Badu’s arm tattoo goes viral



Mixed reactions meet Sonnie Badu’s viral arm tattoo



Atlanta-based gospel musician cum Rev minister, Sonnie Badu, has been spotted with a tattoo on his left arm and this has generated discussions online.



In a couple of pictures shared on his Instagram page, the Rockhill founder flaunted a tattoo of an object that wasn’t clearly identified.



He wore a short-sleeved black top which exposed the mark while ministering on stage.



The pictures which have since gone viral have sparked various opinions from both fans and critics.



While some attacked the pastor for having a tattoo despite the fact that the Bible frowns on it, others have asked critics to cut him some slack.



