Sonni Balli was focused on God in his last years - Mark Darlington

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall singer reported dead



Fans mourn Sonni Balli



Sonni Balli had plans of releasing gospel songs



Sonni Balli's producer and old-time friend, Mark Darlington, who is also based in the United Kingdom, has disclosed that he had a phone interaction with the late singer two days before his death.



"We are still in shock...he was more like family. When I used to run my studio, we worked together. We had that relationship, I try to keep an open door relationship with all the artistes I have worked with," he said in an interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review on June 11.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the pioneer of dancehall music in Ghana, Sonni Balli passed away on Thursday, June 9, just days after celebrating his birthday.



His confidant has disclosed that he had given his life to Christ Jesus at the time of his death and even had plans of recording and releasing a gospel tune although he had gone on a musical break for years.



According to Darlington, the late dancehall musician "has over twenty songs and shot music videos recently... he was always recording and always ready to help others with features."



Speaking on his walk with Christ, the music producer and DJ mentioned that Sonni, in the last years of his life was "focused on God" and even led worship and praises at church.



"I spoke to him on Monday which was his birthday, he was glad I had reached out to him. Just to let you know, he contacted me about working on two gospel songs. He had become very spiritual, church and all that. For the past few years, he has been very focused on God. He wasn't active on social media but his Snapchat followers followed the journey. He led praises and worship in church and all of those things," Mark added.



Ghanaian musicians including Samini and fans of the late singer have paid tribute to him on social media.