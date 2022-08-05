Sonni Badu displays his luxury cars to testify God's goodness

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel singer Dr Sonnie Badu who is based in the United States of America has disclosed that Psalm 23 is his favourite chapter from the Holy Bible.



On Friday morning, Sonnie shared a photo that captured him in front of a mansion believed to be his home.



Rocking red Versace bathrobes that depicts luxury and comfort, the award-winning singer and preacher posed in front of three luxury cars, a Mercedes Benz S Class, BMW X5 M Avalanche and a Jeep Wrangler parked at the house.



The lead Pastor of RockHill Church in Atlanta, Georgia, proved that he has a love for black cars.



"Psalm 23 is my favorite scripture, what’s yours?" Dr Badu captioned the photo that has received several engagements from his social media followers.



Fans of the singer 'tapped into his blessings' and also shared their favourite chapters from the Holy Bible.



What Psalm 23 says - KJV



1 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.



2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.



3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.



4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.



5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.



6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.



Check out the post below:









OPD/BB