Songs in English sell faster than those in Twi – Larruso

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Dancehall artiste, Ridwan Abdul Rafiu popularly known as Larruso has disclosed that the English language is the best and perfect language one can use to sell his music to the world.



According to Larruso, English as a globally-accepted language is an easier route to rich worldwide stardom than the Twi language which is only recognized in Ghana.



Whiles appreciating the works of artistes who sing mainly in Twi, Larruso expressed the view that singing in English will propel the careers of musicians to another level.



He made the observation that with the English language, it is easier to penetrate markets than in the Twi language.



He urged Ghanaian musicians to fuse English and Twi so as to appeal to both markets.



“English sells faster. Blend it with the Twi if you want to cross boundaries because everybody understands it but if you use only the Twi you will face challenges of hitting the global market ”he said..



He made this statement in an interaction with MultiCDB.



