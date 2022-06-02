You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 02Article 1551569

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: yfmghana.com

Song writing pays more than recording them – Ayesem

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian Musician, Ayesem Ghanaian Musician, Ayesem

Ghanaian artiste, Ayesem, has revealed that writing songs for other musicians make him more money than recording them himself.

The rapper considers songwriting as a side business and prefers to sell creative pieces to other artistes who can sing, rather than feature them on a project.

“I don’t feature them but write these songs for them because it is a side business, and I can even say it even pays more than what I earn as a singer.”

Describing songwriting as “a cash-in-hand business,” he also added that songwriters also benefit from the split sheet and royalties.

According to Ayesem, he has written songs for Sista Afia, Mz Forson and a host of other music acts, whom he considers as having “powerful voices”.

“Sometimes I write songs which I wish I had the KiDi, Kuame Eugene kind of voice to sing them but because I can’t, I give them out to others with powerful voices,” he told Y97.9FM’s Nana Quasi-Wusu on the ‘Dryve Of Your Lyfe Show”.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment