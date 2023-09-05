‘Sometimes I wish I could speak’ - Mr. Drew narrates how he deals with social media trolls

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew, has said that he wishes he could respond to trolls on social media aimed at him by some individuals.



Mr. Drew lamented how some people paint him black on social media because of certain things they misunderstood about him in relation to his music career.



He disclosed that it is frustrating when he finds himself in that situation and wishes he could speak out to address the issue, but doing so might cause more damage to his reputation in the public domain.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Mr. Drew disclosed how disturbing it feels when he is being trolled on social media.



He, however, indicated that he controls his emotions in order to refrain from responding.



“People hating and making stories up, painting us black at the end of the day. We know what we have done and what we've been doing. We can't really go out at the same time we are in the public domain and we can't go out and explain ourselves to everybody.



"Sometimes it is very frustrating because you wish you could speak at the same time you look at the damage it will cause when you speak up,” Mr. Drew noted.



He expressed his grave concern about how people twist words to make stories up.



He said, “people will still twist your words regardless of what you say, so sometimes you just have to keep it to yourself, just keep everything in your chest, and keep moving.”



BS/OGB



