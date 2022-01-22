You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 22Article 1451287

'Sometimes I forget that I live with a god' - Annie Idibia celebrates Tuface

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has publicly praised her husband, talented singer, Tuface Idibia.

She posted on her Instagram story while watching the singer's old music video.

According to the mother of two, Tuface is a god and a spirit.

"Celebrating this incredibly talented man! I feel I take him for granted. Sometimes I forget that I literally live with a god.

"I am grateful to the universe that I get to wake up next to this spirit every other day," she wrote.

