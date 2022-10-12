You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 12Article 1641200

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Someone who claims to be HIV+ is having unprotected sex - Actor reacts to James Brown's sextape

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Crossdresser, James Brown Crossdresser, James Brown

Actor, Mofe Duncan has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the recent sex tape of crossdresser, James Brown.

In a post made on his Instastory, Duncan said he finds it disturbing that someone who claims to be HIV positive was having unprotected sex.

Analyzing the sex tape, Mofe Duncan also questioned his acrylic nails which were spotted while in the act with the unidentified lady.

Prior to the leaked tape, the popular crossdresser had denied being HIV positive. Additionally, he said that to escape prosecution by the police during his arrest.

Shortly after the tape went viral, James Brown tweeted that he was feeling sad and depressed.

However, many people were stunned at the sight of the video due to the rumours that he was gay.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Emmanuel Tetteh in an interview with the Ambassador Extraordinaire of Ghana Prisons, Ibrahim Oppong

Man wrongfully jailed for murder freed after 33 years

Sportsleading sports icon

Serbian trainer Matic Slavko

Hearts of Oak appoint Serbian trainer Matic Slavko as head coach - Reports

Businessleading business icon

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong is a flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party

Scrap ex-gratia payments immediately - Kwabena Agyapong

Africaleading africa news icon

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia president

Somalia president attains PhD in Peace, Governance and Development

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

A dog is not a trophy! The Frafras, Dagaaba must find a new prize for their annual bonding games