Someone who claims to be HIV+ is having unprotected sex - Actor reacts to James Brown's sextape

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Actor, Mofe Duncan has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the recent sex tape of crossdresser, James Brown.



In a post made on his Instastory, Duncan said he finds it disturbing that someone who claims to be HIV positive was having unprotected sex.



Analyzing the sex tape, Mofe Duncan also questioned his acrylic nails which were spotted while in the act with the unidentified lady.



Prior to the leaked tape, the popular crossdresser had denied being HIV positive. Additionally, he said that to escape prosecution by the police during his arrest.



Shortly after the tape went viral, James Brown tweeted that he was feeling sad and depressed.



However, many people were stunned at the sight of the video due to the rumours that he was gay.



