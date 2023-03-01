Someone poisoned my drink – Skrewfaze reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Skrewfaze, a musician from Ghana originally named Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun, has narrated a tale of how he was almost being poisoned three days ago.



In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on Monday, February 27, 2023, the “Gbalagazaa” hitmaker revealed that four unidentified males he met at a bar planned to kill him.



He claimed that the incident took place after he left the joint to get a drink after leaving to play basketball.



“I went to play basketball, so after I finished, I went to buy a drink from a joint and I’m that solo type. I’d like to sit alone and do my thing. So I was in my nose mask to prevent people for making me out, I just bought my drink,” he said.



He went on to say that he heard four males calling his name just as he had poured roughly half of the drink [into the glass].



As the guys complimented him and his music extensively, Skrewfaze claimed that he overheard some of them fighting with a khebab vendor behind him.



“When I turned back to see what was going on, as soon as I turned and I came back again I could see they had put something in my drink,” he said.