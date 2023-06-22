‘Some truths are better kept secret’ - Akosua Agyapong tells Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

The recent admission by actress and director Yvonne Nelson that she had aborted a child with rapper Sarkodie has sparked debate and polarized views in the entertainment industry.



Joining the conversation, renowned Highlife musician Akosua Agyapong has expressed her disapproval of such revelations and emphasized the importance of keeping certain secrets hidden.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Agyapong shared her thoughts on the matter, offering insights into the potential consequences and advising both Yvonne and the media on a more balanced approach.



“Some truths are better kept secret because they will harm you at the end of the day. How would your fans see you now? You cannot associate yourself with some reputable brands for any ambassadorial deals,” she said.



Akosua Agyapong also mentioned that she firmly believes that certain truths are better left undisclosed due to the potential harm they can cause.



Acknowledging the negative impact such revelations can have on one's image and career, Adjepong questions why Yvonne Nelson chose to disclose this deeply personal matter.





“Yvonne is big, and Sarkodie is also big, so what is the point in bringing this issue out in the first place? Is it to tarnish both images or what? If she couldn’t bear a child again after the abortion, that could be understandable in bringing up this issue, but she has a child now, so what is her problem?” she queried.





According to Agyapong, personal history, including past mistakes, should be carefully considered before being made public. She also encouraged individuals to be selective about what they choose to disclose, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the well-being of oneself and loved ones.



By drawing attention to the fact that everyone has skeletons in their closets, she emphasizes the need for discretion and mindful decision-making when it comes to sharing personal experiences.



“This is so private that no one should hear of it because we all have skeletons in our cupboards. Why should I say anything bad about my past? We all have some history to tell, but we need to know what we want to put out there for the sake of our future and our loved ones.



“Whatever it is, I believe Yvonne should have sought advice before spilling all this, and if she did seek counsel too then whoever advised her to do that did not help her,” she added.



The veteran musician also raised some valid concerns about the impact of Yvonne Nelson's revelation on Sarkodie, the rapper involved, and his wife, Tracy.



“How can Sarkodie overcome this? What will be his wife, Tracy’s reaction be if she is hearing this for the first time? We just have to be careful moving forward,” she told Graphic Showbiz.



Agyapong emphasizes the importance of considering the feelings and well-being of all parties involved, urging caution and sensitivity in handling such sensitive matters.



“From the topics in the book I have seen so far, I think it has a lot of positive content that could be discussed too. There is so much in the book to take home but we are focusing on the negatives,” she stated.



Adjepong advises the media to focus not only on the negative aspects of Yvonne Nelson's book but also on the positive content it offers while suggesting that there are valuable and uplifting themes within the book that warrant discussion.



She encouraged the media to adopt a more balanced approach.







