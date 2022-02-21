Some things the church does put me off - Shugatiti

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Some celebrities and influencers have in various interviews revealed why they aren't big on going to church and new on the list is Ghanaian socialite, Shugatiti.



In an interview that was shared on Instagram by Pulse Ghana, Shugatiti has said she hasn't been to church for seven years while listing some reasons to buttress her statement.



“It's been a while; it's been like seven years I went to church. I’m off. If you want a place where they practice favouritism plenty and the sin is plenty, it’s the church.



“If you go there, the instrumentalist wants to sleep with you, the pastor wants to sleep with you, everybody wants to sleep with you. Aside from that if you don't give them. they don't talk to you,” she said.



According to her, it's bad enough when a pastor, an instrumentalist, and others in the church request to sleep with ladies but treat other people who give money to the church as kings.



“If they say they are raising this money for this and you contribute you are the King, those kinds of things put me off. That's why I don't like going to church, I don't want to. So right now, if I need something I just pray and fast and I get it,” she shared.