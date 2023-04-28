Some popular actors were errand boys on set when I started acting – Sumsum

Entertainment of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Adu, popularly known as Sumsum Ahuofe, has disclosed that he commenced his acting career before some popular stars including Frank Naro, LilWin, Dr Likee , Kwaku Manu, and many others did.



Sumsum Ahuofe stated that he, Agya Koo and Wayoosi, were the established actors during his active acting days.



Stressing further, he added that actors like Kwaku Manu were at that time playing "errand boys," on set.



"I am a senior to Kwaku Manu in the movie industry. I sometimes don't want to mention names because then they will think you are bragging,” Sumsum Ahuofe declared.



Despite his seniority, Sumsum Ahuofe holds Kwaku Manu in high regard, thereby acknowledging his success and the fact that he has more money and well-established than him.



"When we started shooting movies, Kwaku Manu will tell you if he was here, he lived at Obuasi that's where he lives, but he would sometimes go and sleep over at his mother's house with his wife," Sumsum Ahuofe added.



According to Sunsum, there were instances where he and other seniors convinced movie directors to assign some roles to Lil Win and his peers just to acknowledge their talents on set.



"I started shooting when I was a little kid," Sumsum Ahuofe concluded, revealing that he has been in the industry for a long time and has gathered valuable experience over the years.







ADA/EB