Some people will kick dirt on your name with shoes you gave them - Delay

Media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay, has metaphorically revealed that people will receive help and capitalise on it to destroy the people they received it from.

She shared this on her official Twitter account on January 16, 2022.

“Some people will kick dirt on your name with shoes you gave them,” she tweeted.

Fans who came across the post shared their thoughts on the tweet.

A tweep with the username, Charisma Tagoe said, “People are not people! It's sad when those you've been a blessing to suddenly turn against you. But many times it worth it when such folks are finally out of ur life”.

Al-Hafiz Tagoe said “Number one is that problem u introduced to Ghanaians Afia schwar” while Sark Hood added, “The person you give am shoe, no she pass Satan sef Satan dey fear am that woman hmm.”

Delay took it a step further this year when she addressed herself as a combination of rare things, a myth and legend in her latest video introduction for the Delay Show.

“I took my time to shower today and chewed a stick so I could speak fluently. When we sit to discuss my beauty, the day will break. My face is slim like that of a Chinese lady, my big mouth like a bag of money and my carved neck is adorned with gold chains.

“God intentionally moulded Obaa Afia because I am a combination of rare things, I am the man, the myth, the legend,” she said.

The media personality has in past introductions of herself said when it comes to interviewing people in Ghana, everyone knows that she is legendary and her questions to her guest are iconic.











