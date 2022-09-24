Some people can’t connect with the kind of songs I release – Black Sherif

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Multiple award-winning musician, Black Sherif born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong has stated that some people do not connect with the kind of songs he releases.



“When the songs are going out it’s always 50-50 for me because I know some people will connect and others too won’t connect so it’s always like that,” he told Amansan Krakye.



Speaking in a one-on-one interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the ‘Soja’ hitmaker said that as a creative person he expects his songs to go as far as possible.



“In some way yeah I expect my songs to blow because I’m a creative person and creativity comes from God who is the creator,” he remarked.



He continued “Everybody who is trying to do something will always wish that thing they’re doing will become good and no one will wish to fail when doing anything.



He added “But it all depends on taking risks because my feelings about my songs are always 50-50 when I’m making them but the art to me is always 100 percent.





“So I expect my songs to go as high as it can go in some way I think we expect it that’s me and the people that enjoy my songs,” Black Sherif ended on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.