Some people are born with hormones of the opposite sex – Tic Tac touches on homosexuality

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah popularly known as Tic Tac, has revealed that there are several individuals who have issues with their sex identification.



According to him, some people are naturally born with hormones of the opposite sex, and in such instances, they shouldn't see themselves as gays or lesbians.



“There are a lot of people who have issues at the places we work that we laugh with but have issues when it comes to their sex identification. Some people are naturally born with hormones of the opposite sex but that doesn’t mean that they should be homosexuals," TiC told Amansan Krakye in an interview.



Touching on the passage of anti-LGBTQI law which is currently laid before parliament, TiC said men who are interested in having anal sex with other men should rather be punished by the law.



“There are fully fletched men but they only want to have anal sex so they are those that the law needs to criminalize," he stated.



Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaian celebrities and popular political elites have defended the rights of homosexuals in the country.



The likes of Sister Derby, Wanluv the Kubolor, Lydia Forson have taken to social media to condemn the anti-LGBTQI bill which has been laid before parliament.





