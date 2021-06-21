‘Some of my shoes cost thousands of dollars’ – King Promise

Entertainment of

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• According to King Promise, some of his shoes cost a fortune



• The high-life singer appears to have adopted the ‘big shoe’ culture as part of his brand



• According to him, wearing big shoes has been his style as a fashionista for years



Ghanaian high-life singer, King Promise, has established that his footwear, although sometimes huge and ‘ugly looking’, could cost a fortune.



According to the ‘slow down’ crooner, due to how funny-looking his sneakers or shoes appear sometimes, fans might probably think that it might be cheap.



It can be recalled that King Promise’s brand has been associated with huge sneakers ever since he wore a particular pair to the 2018 VGMA’S.



He was the man of the moment with his oversized sneakers which got many fans in awe at the sight of it. Since the incident, Promise decided to maintain the look as he is captured on red carpets, events or even in music videos making bold fashion statements with huge designer pair of sneakers or boots.



But touching on rocking huge designer sneakers and the most expensive price he has ever purchased one, King Promise said:



“I hear that a lot. That I like wearing big ‘camboos’. Because of how it looks people might probably think it’s cheap but some of my sneakers actually cost a couple of thousands of dollars. To people who are really into sneakers, they will understand,” he stated in an interview with Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment



He added that wearing big shoes has been his style as a fashionista, hence he doesn’t see it as extraordinary.



Watch the video below:





