Some men are unhappy because their plans to sleep with Moesha have failed – Kwaku Manu

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• According to Kwaku Manu, some men are disappointed over Moesha’s repentance



• He said most of them wish they had slept with the actress prior to her repentance



• Kwaku Manu has asked Moesha’s family to closely monitor her



Popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has established that some men are pained about Moesha’s repentance simply because their plans to sleep with her have been cut short.



According to Kwaku Manu, he won’t be surprised to know that prior to Moesha's repentance, some wealthy men were plotting to entice her with riches just to have her in their bed.



One can recall that Moesha after she was been rescued from committing suicide, spoke about her past life whilst preaching the gospel to some eyewitnesses who surrounded her.



Scores of Ghanaians who have chanced upon the video have since suggested that the actress is battling depression while others have mocked her ‘newly found Christian life’.



But sharing his opinion on the matter, Kwaku Manu stated on his Aggressive Talk show that:



“God is happy when a soul repents, even if it’s just one but some men are unhappy about her repentance. Their targets have failed. Some rich men who are even living oversees are planning to pay so much just to get her in their bed. This is because they just want to have the bragging right of sleeping with the actress. Others even go mad just at the sight of her or even chancing on her pictures, she has that command over men and because of this they cannot accept that she has repented. In this life, God can save just anybody. If God was able to rescue Saul, then he can save anybody.”



The actor added that with all Moesha is currently experiencing, she needs to be surrounded by her family.



“It’s not out of her own will that she’s saying those things. She is been pushed by something. She needs her family now more than ever. Besides she has never neglected her family. She proudly shows them off every time. They should get close to her as soon as possible. It is quite unfortunate that when things like this happen, you lose most of your friends.



