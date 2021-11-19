You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 19Article 1405297

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

Some media personalities share their experiences with sex tapes, nudes

Abena Moet and Kwame Bee in an interview with MzGee play videoAbena Moet and Kwame Bee in an interview with MzGee

It was all excitement and fascinating conversations on the very first edition of “Just Being Us”

In fact, many expected an interesting conversation but this reached its crescendo when Despite media’s Abena Moet and Programs manager at EIB’s Kasapa and Agoo TV, Kwame Bee joined MzGee for a no holds barred conversation and started revealing their secrets on sex tapes, nudes and phone sex.

The show, ‘Just Being Us’ created by MzGee seeks to demystify the cloak of perfection expected of public figures. It also creates a platform for these public personalities to share their good, bad and ugly off-air moments so their fans accept them and respect them as humans with blemishes, scars and relatable stories.

Watch full video below

