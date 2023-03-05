Some influencers support Peter Obi just to promote their business – Suzan Ade Coker

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Founder of Rant HQ, Suzan Ade Coker has said some influencers do not believe in Peter Obi's mandate.



She noted that they follow him and talk about him just to promote their business.



Susan called out Nigerians who believe everything they hear from influencers. Adding that some of them do not believe what they say.



She wrote;



“The reason some influencers support Peter Obi is simply cos of their business and not cos they believe in him. They want to stay on the side of the loud majority so that they can continue selling their brands.



I will not call anybody’s na but, to whom it may concern Sha.



They are different from the ones that get paid and do the work.



Influencers know how to use people. They follow whatever the passes follow. You definitely will buy their brand cos they appeal and align with your emotions. You people are very easy to be used.



You don’t like anyone who stands against popular opinion.



Same reason why politicians use some of u. You have w. e..a..k emotions and per..forat..ed personalities.



Btw, do you know some of your influencers where shacked up at oriental hotel while many of u stayed up by the tollgate??



The day many of you realize that “your suffering ” is somebody’s daily bread, you will stop jumping on brands just because an influencer endorses a product.



Think we’ll about it. Ask questions.



Use the round thing on top of your neck. Don’t let it be solely for identification purposes alone.”