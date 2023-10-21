Some celebrities are paid to participate in ‘senseless’ protests – Patience Nyarko

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Gospel Singer, Patience Nyarko, has said it's senseless to partake in protests that profit politicians the most.



According to her, some celebrities are paid to demonstrate at the expense of their life and reputation.



“We are all here in Ghana when someone lost their sight through injury at protests and others had accidents which were quite senseless. When others are enriching themselves through protest and you join without knowing their intentions and after they give you just a sachet of water,” she stated in an interview with Property FM.



“Some people front these protests and so unknowingly if you attend and they spoil your eyes, you’d have wasted your eyes for nothing. Some celebrities go for protests due to their parochial interests and others also take money in order to attend these demonstrations”, she added.



Her comments are in reaction to the recent Julorbi Protest that witnessed scores of celebrities participating.