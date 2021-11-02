Some big men have a 'hit list' of celebrities they want to sleep with - Adu Safowah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Some rich men list the names of female celebs they will sleep with in a year – Adu Safowah exposes



Self-acclaimed business mogul and TV host, Adu Safowah has alleged that some rich men target and list the names of female celebrities they would be sleeping with, within a year.



In an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the controversial lady stated that a rich man in Ghana confided in her by opening up the modus operandi of these so-called men.



According to Adu Safowah, she was advised to be extremely careful about ‘big boys’ in society hence has not been a victim yet to their whims and caprices and also their insatiable lifestyle.



Watch video below:



