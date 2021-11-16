Some Ghanaians are pained by our celebrity status - Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wendy Shay defines who a celebrity is



The singer says some Ghanaians are bitter



Wendy is a celebrated female artiste



Ghanaian musician, Wendy Asiamah Addo, better known by her stage name, Wendy Shay, has lamented the behaviour of the public who seems to have an issue with talents being addressed as 'celebrities'.



The singer in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb gave the true definition of who a celebrity is; adding that a section of the public feel pained when artistes and actors in the entertainment industry are addressed by the term.



"Celebrity is an English word, it means a famous person especially in entertainment or sports etc, but it seems some Ghanaians have their own definition for the word celebrity, somebody being famous (celebrity) too Dey pain u people ooh Dabi smh Ghana wake up!" Wendy wrote in a tweet dated November 15.



The conversations on who qualifies to be called a 'celebrity' have been a subject for debate as many argue that Ghanaians are quick to confer the celebrity title on any social media sensation who trends for the wrong course.



On Wednesday, November 10, Ghana's Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, meet with celebrities in the entertainment industry to discuss security issues in the sector.



Members of the Creative Arts industry listed their challenges and also pledged to support the police in performing their duties.





Below is the post by Wendy Shay:



