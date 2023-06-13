Some Ghanaian pastors have resorted to the use of juju – Kumchacha insists

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha, has alleged that some so-called Ghanaian men of God have resorted to using all sorts of powers other than God's power.



According to him, some of these men of God started on a good note but chose to ply the route of the devil later, due to reasons best known to themselves.





“I believe that there are a lot of Pastors out there who began well. As I always say, for everyone, your beginning is not important as the end.



“The fact is that, there are some pastors who truly worked with God in their beginning but on their way when they realized people are no more coming to their church, they deserted Grace of God to seek for powers from Satan.” Prophet Kumchacha said this on Bryt TV in an interview.



He said the faith of most pastors, nowadays, dwindle after going through a little difficulty.



“Most pastors are not strong enough to stand difficulties and temptation”, he said.





Prophet Kumchacha on the other hand acknowledged the fact that there are other men of God who are also doing wonderful with the gift of anointing.