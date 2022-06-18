Some DJs take our money and play the songs in their living rooms - Gospel artiste

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: SVTV

UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician Nhyira Hemaa has said that some DJs take payola and only play the music in their homes and living rooms.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Nhyira Hemaa indicated that promoting music in Ghana has become a challenge for Ghanaian artistes living abroad because many DJs take the monies without playing the music.



“I tried doing some promos in Ghana, but it was all about sending monies and writing articles here and there. Some even pose as DJs and take your money. Sit in his living room, play the song and record a video as if he is in the studio,” she said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



Nhyira Hemaa mentioned that they are unable to get the right people to help in promoting their music. She, however, expressed gratitude to a few DJs and presenters who were willing to play her music without payment.



“I want to thank Pastor Kwamena Idan and DJ Valentine. They always play my songs and never ask for money. God bless them so much,”



The Ghana Music Awards UK nominated artiste is currently promoting her music. Moreover, she received a nomination at the maiden edition recently launched Ghana Music Awards France scheduled for July 2022.