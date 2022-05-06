Some Black Sherif songs more sensible than many some gospel songs – Evangelist Adu-Asare

Entertainment of Friday, 6 May 2022

Evangelist Prince Adu-Asare has said he will choose the “sensible” music of popular hiplife musician Black Sherif over some gospel songs.



According to him, the secular musician makes more sense in his songs than some gospel musicians do in Ghana.



The host of 'Adom Mmre' on Class Media Group’s No.1FM further explained that gospel musicians are duty-bound to make sensible songs but the “reverse is what we are seeing today”.



In his view, people who call themselves Christians are just doing anything in the name of gospel music.



“Today, as an evangelist, I will choose one of Black Sherif’s sensible songs about life to some gospel songs produced by people who call themselves Christians”, he noted on Friday, 6 May 2022.



In his view, sometimes, one listens to some of these gospel songs and there is nothing to pick from them as advice.



“There is no sense in some of these gospel songs”, he noted.



