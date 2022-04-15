Sofie’s blissful ‘Blur’ leaves us nostalgic

Music of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

The splendid singer Sofie has a classic on her hands this week and it’s titled ‘Blur’.



Sofie channels her remarkably sweet vocals into this new piece - one we find reminiscent of 70s R&B though having an Afro-Pop twist to it. Its lyrics come off gentle and bespoke the singer’s charming personality.



"Remember how happy and carefree you felt in the first weeks of your current (or past) love? Everything was just dandy and Sofie effortlessly recounts these feelings in the best of words to better amplify them: "New love honeymoon phases. Offering my heart will you take it? Only last week we were strangers. Now we're acquainted", she sings in her silken tone.



Produced by Carter Pankow, ‘Blur’ offers an electrifying tale of a budding romance in its honeymoon phase, striking a beautiful balance between vocals & songwriting, and is a must-listen.



Sofie is a Ghanaian German-American singer-songwriter and producer who grew up in the UK and learnt R&B, with a hint of West African instruments and rhythms.



She is a recent alumna of the Berklee College of Music and has a music catalog of singles and two EPs to her name - her most recent of the former being ‘If You Don’t Stop’ (2021).



