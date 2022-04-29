Society shouldn’t impose standards on ladies – Businesswoman

LifeStyle of Friday, 29 April 2022

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anaideia Laundry and Cleaning Services, Seraphine Mawufemor Gidisu, says it is wrong for societies to impose their standards on ladies.



She said this while talking about some behaviours of society towards ladies which she believes are unfair. This was during an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on the Girl Vibes Show which airs on eTV Ghana.



“Globally, in most communities, when a lady is of age to marry and she is still single, people start to lose respect for her but it is not right to put such a mark on a lady. Society shouldn’t impose its standards on a lady. She should have the freedom to be whoever she wants. If she wants to marry or not, or she does not want to have children, that’s up to her,” she advised.



Another problem that she said is of great concern to her is the fact that even with knowledge and skills, most ladies do not get access to adequate opportunities compared to men.



“It’s only in recent times that ladies are becoming presidents and holding big positions in corporate organisations but it still hasn’t been normalised in every part of the world,” she observed.



According to Mawufemor, a lot of women in many countries still do not get equal treatment to men in their job fields and that, to her, is disheartening. She suggested that women are given equal opportunities at work because women also have a lot of great ideas to help build the various industries.



