Society cannot force me to marry – Yvonne Nelson hits back following pressure

Actress Yvonne Nelson has reiterated her stance when it comes to marriage.



According to her, she does not live her life according to the dictates of society so society cannot hoodwink her into it when she does not feel it’s the right time.



The actress made this known to a follower who suggested that she is ageing and needs to settle with a man.



But the actress who is not moved by marriage listed what she prioritizes in her life and settling with a man does not seem to be a part of the list.



Sharing her life’s nugget with the follower, Yvonne Nelson said “marriage like I always say isn’t an achievement for me. Real love, kids, an education and happiness are! You cant tell me how to live my life. The SOCIETY you wanna please so much will kill you one day. No one cares about you anyways. I’ll LIVE the way i want it. I can do the so called marriage when it feels RIGHT TO ME”.





