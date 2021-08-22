Social media users react to striking resemblance between Akrobeto and his son

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

A viral video in which one of the sons of Akrobeto was hanging out with popular blogger, Zionfelix has been spotted online.



Zionfelix who is currently on a tour in Germany pulled up on Kwaku Kyiri-Boadi for a regular discussion.



Although Akrobeto is believed to have three sons, it is the first time social media has chanced upon any of them.



Meanwhile, individuals on social media somewhat cannot get over the striking resemblance between the 'Real news' presenter and his son.



While some are drooling over his looks, others are of the view that Kyiri Boadi has inherited his father's huge nostrils.



Watch the video below.









