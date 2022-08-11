Social media users react to news of Zionfelix naming daughter after French Ambassador

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Blogger, Zionfelix and his longtime makeup artist girlfriend, Mina Lawani, have named their daughter after outgoing French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé.



On the occasion of Pax Adjei Avé Adomako's first birthday on August 11, the couple, for the first time, shared photos of her face after keeping her identity secret since her birth in 2021.



Also, the photos from her naming ceremony witnessed the Ambassador gracing the occasion.



Reacting to news of the blogger's decision to name her first daughter after the French Ambassador, social media users noted that it was a smart move.



According to them, the tides little Pax Adjei Avé has with Anne Sophie Avé means that she will lack nothing. They termed it a double blessing due to the fact that her well-to-do parents will ensure that she lacks nothing in life.



Minalyn in a special message to her first child wrote: "My baby girl is ONE!!! To God alone be all the Glory. Happiest of birthdays to you Eyram @pax_pam. You are the smartest, cutest, wisest, and most gentle energetic little princess. My pot of gold.



"You’re as bright as the sunshine morning’s first light. You’re sugar, you’re spice, you’re everything nice and you’re my little girl….. A precious gem that’s what you are. A ray of hope, a shining super star. You will be a crown of Glory in the hand of your maker. Nations will come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your dawn. May God bless and protect you always. I love you my Angel Pax Adjei Avé Adomako."





