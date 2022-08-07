Social media users react to Tracey Boakye’s 'Thank you' billboard

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Internet users have expressed their opinions on the mounting of billboards in town by actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, thanking Ghanaians and all well-wishers for the support and love they exhibited during their much-talked-about wedding.



On Saturday, August 6, 2022, actress Tracey Boakye published a photo of their billboard on a highway on her official Instagram page and said the structure was to appreciate the support and love Ghanaians showed her during her special moment.



For her caption, she wrote, “Wherever you see any of these billboards, it’s to say thank you, from my husband, @badufrank, and I. We say God bless you.”



The reactions from Ghanaians were of mixed feelings. Whereas a select few shared in the joy of the newly wedded couple, the majority of netizens who commented on the post wondered what the actress would do should their marriage hit rock bottom.



Popular among the comments was a user asking the couple to remember to erect similar billboards to announce their breakup should their marriage go south.



