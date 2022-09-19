Social media users react to Ghanaians holding a funeral for Queen Elizabeth in the UK

Entertainment of Monday, 19 September 2022

As Queen Elizabeth II of England gets buried today, some Ghanaians in the United Kingdom have held a funeral for her, inviting all members of the Ghanaian community to come and show their support.



This has got social media users to react to the video that has since gone viral on various social platforms.



In some social media comments sourced from GHOne, a user said, “They say Ghanaians love funerals. Hmm… this is your answer.”



“They never did naming ceremonies when the princes and princesses were born. Buckingham is just a few minutes from Tottenham and bcos off buzz you organising funeral hmmm.”



Another said, “Instead of you people to send us Pounds to survive here in this economy, you are doing funeral eiii.”



“So where is the dead body of Auntie Lizzy ?? My people will never disappoint. Boi,” a user added.



The video sighted by GhanaWeb showed the grounds for the ceremony decorated with red and black fabrics as well as flags of Ghana.



Also, there were drums, royal umbrellas and other artefacts often seen during typical Akan funerals also present.



The lady who recorded the video indicated that the venue of the burial was Conel, Victoria Line, a community in London, the capital town of England.



She invited all Ghanaians in the UK to join them to celebrate the late queen.



“We are inviting all Ghanaians to Conel as we celebrate our queen mother, Elizabeth and also mourn with the family and wish them all the best,” she said.



