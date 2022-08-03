Social media users mourn veteran actor Prince Yawson 'Waakye'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as "Waakye", has passed on at the age of 52.



The veteran actor passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital, with the cause of his death yet to be ascertained.



The actor had been battling illness in recent times and did recover on few occasions until this unfortunate news about his death.



The actor featured in some of Ghana's top movies in the early 2000's, having become a household name.



Movies he featured in include "Diabolo", "Chorkor Trotro" and "Babina", among others.



Social media users have posted their condolences and praise for Waakkye's contribution to the local film an entertainment industry.









LUCIFER - 2001, GHANA MOVIE



Waakye vrs Santo, ????????



May his soul rest in peace, God bless him for bringing entertainment to our homes. Prince Yawson ???? pic.twitter.com/AQtjFWrCrE — taadi.boy???????????? (@_mandelamontana) August 2, 2022

funny and sad! Rest In Peace????Waakye????



It's sad human beings easily forget that we owe death one day. Let's love each other, give a helping hand and be content with what we have. pic.twitter.com/NnPgZbqzkA — taadi.boy???????????? (@_mandelamontana) August 2, 2022

Have noticed our local actors dey die paaa? Chale Waakye too die? ???????????? — ▶️ SARKODIE'S LAWYER ???????????????????? (@Sark_Lawyer) August 2, 2022

Oh Waakye. One of the guys who truly made our childhood worthwhile. RIP legend ???????? https://t.co/dNtEL3Valc — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) August 2, 2022