Social media users mourn Castro as he is officially declared dead

Today marks exactly seven years since the ‘strange’ disappearance of Ghanaian musician Castro and per the provisions of the constitution, it is expected that he is officially declared dead today, June 6, 2021.
This is in accordance with the Evidence Act of 1975, Section 33, which states that a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him.
Although Castro’s family and some of his colleagues are yet to come to terms with his passing, others have taken to social media to mourn him.
Scores of social media users including celebrities have eulogized the late musician with some recounting fond memories of him.
The likes of Kwaw Kese, Dblack, and many others have taken to social media to mourn the death of their colleague.
Castro’s disappearance
Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro, disappeared with his alleged girlfriend Janet Bandu at the Ada Estuary while on holiday with the Gyan brothers (Asamoah Gyan and Bafour Gyan) and friends on July 6, 2014.
Castro and the lady were reported to have drowned following a Jet Ski accident at Ada Estuary.
While the Jet Ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance, their bodies were not, despite a search by the police. The pair remain missing to date.
Sad how it ended up Breda ...... Our songs #TheWorld “monkey Dey work baboon Dey chop” and #YenfaOdoMbom is timeless... Thanks for all the good vibes— #BumBum Out now (@kwawkese) July 6, 2021
Castro forever ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bpJiw6GdvQ
Wherever Castro is, he will forever remain a legend. That voice, dancing moves and style pic.twitter.com/p7vgqkE7pm— Sirr Madiba Mandela (@madibaoctopus3) July 6, 2021
He went to have fun with Gyan brothers and didn't return, today is exactly 7 years he and Janet Bandu drowned at Ada Estuary ????????— GhTrendingLinks (@ghtrendinglinks) July 6, 2021
Castro officially declared dead. Rest in peace, Maestro Castro. pic.twitter.com/ehO2CI94df
Castro lives forever.... Adonai with @sarkodie the greatest track of all time #JoySMS— Spin (@Spin09006247) July 6, 2021
Last pic of the late legend Castro #castro pic.twitter.com/GUdRRu3L1C— Oheneba_Qalipo (@ohenebaqalipo) July 6, 2021
So #Castro no cam again? ????????? so de pipo wey say dem see um for street no watsup? ?— BENADO NADO (@BND_BUSINESS) July 6, 2021
Anaa we shld wait till evening? pic.twitter.com/osPYfm9GXj
Oh Destroyer you will forever remain in our hearts ❤????#Castro pic.twitter.com/IsSFMOvcs8— Kwabena_acheampong???????????????????????????????? (@SuameDangote12) July 6, 2021
Is not a matter of forcefully declaring Castro dead. But by operation of law pursuant to the Evidence Act 323.— Kojo Sarkodie (@paakojosarkodie) July 6, 2021
It’s sad..! Under ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/URBK66xdda
Castro will forever be a legend wherever he is— Rashford (@Kwasigazy) July 6, 2021
. Castro's hook on @sarkodie 's Adonai is everlasting ????— The Mayor of Tema ???????????????????????????????? (@oneal_SarkHolic) July 6, 2021
Castro will now be declared as a dead person since today marks exactly 7years he got lost. Tears in my eyes.????????????????????????— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) July 6, 2021
Castro's Wikipedia info changes from "Is" to "Was" today ???????????? Rest well Castro Under Fire.????️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KvcVefQdnW— Don???????? (@Opresii) July 6, 2021