Social media reacts to Michael Dapaah’s ‘fufu’ pounding skills

UK-based Ghanaian rapper, Michael Dapaah, popularly known as ‘Big Shaq’ has been spotted at a chop bar in Accra vigorously pounding fufu.



The ‘Man’s Not Hot’ hitmaker was seen pounding fufu with a huge pestle which caused a stir on social media.



Not only was Michael seen pounding, he also had the opportunity to turn the fufu in the mortar.

Talking about his experience, he said;



“This is a full workout session. Not everyday lobster, we eat fufu sometimes. I miss doing this,” as he vigorously pounded the cassava in the mortar.



While some social media users applauded him for still upholding his cultural heritage, others bemoaned the manner in which he pounded the fufu adding that he could have smashed the hands of the lady in the mortar.



The British-Ghanaian comedian gained prominence worldwide after his “Man’s Not Hot” freestyle video which went viral.



Although Michael was born and bred in the United Kingdom, he pays regular visits to his family.



Somewhere in 2020, beautiful pictures of himself and his grandmother flooded the internet.



