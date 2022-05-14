Social media is a sad place to dwell - Krymi

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian Afrobreats artiste, Krymi has reiterated how toxic social media can become for people struggling with life and reflexivity.



Krymi who recently lost some important people in his life admits social media can appear condescending to bereaved people.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM, the Highly Spiritual singer shared said he is disappointed in netizens who with little idea of a person’s personal life tend to be abusive.



“It’s sad with social media because some of them will come and chastise you without knowing what you’re going through. They come online and drop one or two shades here and there. There were people online saying ‘my career is long dead’.”



Krymi stated that he was touched by the people who shared their comforting thoughts which helped him bounce back.



“I mean so many hurtful things but I rather prefer dwelling on the people who kept the positive aspect. I also have people who came on social media to say ‘We know what you’re going through, take it easy you’re not in competition with anybody, not in a race. Whenever you’re ready we’re here to support you but just make sure that you don’t take too long’. I felt that and I understand it hurts some of the fans when their favorite artiste is not really coming back-to-back,” he said.



Krymi has released an all-new banger, “Notty” evoking the ‘bad boy’ vibes in him. He is currently on a radio tour promoting his latest single.