Social media helping current crop of musicians to make more money – Amakye Dede

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Musician Daniel Amakye Dede popularly has spoken about how the new crop of artistes are making money.



In an interview sighted by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye, he said that social media and digital platforms are helping the newbies to make money within a short period of time in the creative industry.



“Nowadays, you can observe that the new crop of musicians are making a lot of money though they might not have even done a lot of songs in the music scene,” he revealed on Kessben TV.



He further stated, “The little that they have been able to achieve in the showbiz industry within a short period of time and they end up getting millions of dollars all because of social media and streams”.



Amakye Dede has headlined so many concerts locally and internationally. He made almost twenty (20) albums. In his later career, he experimented with different genres: soca, calypso, lovers rock, and pop music.



“But in our time there was nothing like social media and I can assure you that if we had these internet and social media platforms in our time we would have achieved a lot more in the music scene,” he opined.