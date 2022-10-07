Social media has made x-rated content commonplace compared to old times - Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian musician acclaimed as the originator of the Hiplife genre Reggie Rockstone, has noted with sarcasm how widespread and easily accessible x-rated content is in current times compared to the years of his youth.



To illustrate, as he guested on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-morning show ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ today, Thursday, 6 October 2022, he reminisced on his youthful days.



“In our time, jack, boys boys, when we were little and students, when one of us obtained a VHS adult movie, we would all queue up to his house. Today, it is [so accessible] on the young ones’ phones. It is all over the place. Think about it,” he said.



“The world has changed,” the legendary rapper and businessman explained.



“You open your phone and there’s someone twerking and others are giving you a full view [of other things],” he added.



Highlighting the ridiculousness of it all in contrast to years ago in Ghana, he invoked the controversial ‘Ride the P’ music video of 90s fellow Hiplife pioneer Freddie Funkstone.



“I remember my brother Freddie Funkstone made a song ‘Ride the P’. The first video was shown on Metro TV and it provoked so many complaints: ‘What is this?’ some asked. Others, ‘Look at the woman’s bottom’.”



He then noted how today’s world has wanton display of explicit content.